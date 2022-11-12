Netizen asks if ‘able-bodied’ S’poreans lost their compassion & empathy for sitting on priority seats in public transport

- Advertisement -

In a thread on r/singapore, one Redditor launched a discussion by asking if Singaporeans have lost their compassion and empathy, and many netizens were eager to chime in.

“I have seen so many able-bodied adults sitting on the priority seats during peak period when it is obviously meant for others whom need it more.

Some act like they are sleeping etc. I don’t quite understand the behaviour. Do they expect someone to confront them before getting off the seat?” wrote u/139ModTeam on Thursday (Nov 11).

Some commenters quickly mentioned that there are individuals who have illnesses that are invisible to the eye, and who may need priority seating while looking perfectly healthy.

Others found the post to be judgmental. One commenter argued that “The priority seat label is already outdated” and that all seats are priority seats. There’s no point in keeping priority seats empty, another wrote, adding that they “Hate the idea that priority seats mean able-bodied can’t sit on it.”

Another recounted their own experience. “Am I expected, out of compassion, to be persistently awake despite an exhausting day at work, simply to keep an eye out for others who may need the seat more than me? Or am I just not allowed to sit, NSF style once again?”

One Reddit user wrote that the post had used a poor example to illustrate compassion and empathy in Singapore.

The Redditor, later on, edited the post, writing that they were “seriously appalled by the general consensus here, to be honest.”

To commenters who said that some commuters may have invisible medical conditions, the Redditor agreed, but added, “However, do those illness or disease actually justify them requiring the seat more than others who need it more for example, an elderly or pregnant women?

Do they suffer a worse outcome or repercussion if they fell compared to those who require it more ? The main contention here is who require it more isn’t it ?”

The Reddit user went on to explain that the people he was referring to are only in their 20s and don’t require a priority seat. And while he finds the “repeated lack of compassion disturbing”, the comments on the thread are even more “disturbing.”

“Looks like compassion has to be forced instead of educated, especially in a ‘me first’ society.” /TISG

