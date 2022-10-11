Home News Featured News Customer: “Why is IKEA salmon so skinny?

Photo: TikTok screengrab/melicacy

“I’m gonna really cry right now. This is what I wanted, and this is what I got... IKEA!” — Customer

By Anna Maria Romero
“Why is IKEA salmon so skinny?,” asked a TikToker who goes by @melicacy, posting a photo of a dish where the salmon piece look appeared to be noticeably thinner than in a photograph of the meal.

“I’m gonna really cry right now. This is what I wanted, and this is what I got,” the voice-over says, followed by a crying sound. “IKEA!”

At one point, she holds up a butter knife and then her own finger beside the salmon portion to show its thickness (or lack thereof).

In the photo, it says that the TikToker had “asked to replace veggies with more potatoes.”

And while “They were very generous with the extra sauce I requested for too, probably to make up for the skinny salmon.”

She also showed a photo of the dish as advertised, which had a portion that could not really be called generous, but was considerably thicker than the piece she was given.

The TikTok has since gone viral, racking up over 110,000 views since it was posted on Oct 7.

TISG has reached out to IKEA for a comment.

A couple of commenters wrote that IKEA had actually served the TikToker “salmon fries.”

“That’s Salmon on a diet, my dear,” wrote another.

“They took fish fingers literally 😭😭😭,” one commenter chimed in.

The TikToker admitted, however, that the salmon had “tasted good.”

Another called it a 50 per cent off PROMOTION.

Others shared that they’ve had the same experience.

“Shrinkflation hits hard,” a netizen wrote.

One asked, “is this for appetizers? c’mon IKEA, you can do better!😅

/TISG

Ikea chair placed on a pothole by someone to warn car drivers, netizens had a good laugh!

