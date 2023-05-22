TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew spotted enjoying family time at VivoCity Timezone

SINGAPORE: Two months after he won hearts online for the way he testified before the US Congress regarding the potential ban of TikTok in the United States, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was seen having a delightful time with his children at the Timezone arcade in VivoCity.

The Singaporean executive was spotted by TikTok user May Ng, who shared a brief video capturing the heartwarming moment on social media.

In the nine-second video posted on Saturday (May 20), Mr Chew could be seen joyfully riding bumper cars with his children. Dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts, he seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the bonding experience with his family.

The footage quickly went viral, attracting more than 130,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes within 24 hours.

Other netizens who encountered Mr Chew at the arcade also shared their experiences. Some expressed their admiration for his dedication to family time and refrained from disturbing the chief executive’s private moments. Others mentioned feeling too shy or embarrassed to approach him for a photo but acknowledged having said hello to him.

Positive comments flooded the comment section of the video, with many appreciating Mr Chew’s role as a caring father who prioritises spending quality time with his family. Additionally, some netizens noted that his choice of attire reflected a relatable “Singaporean” style.

The CEO’s relatable and down-to-earth moments clearly resonate with netizens, further solidifying his idol image among some Singaporeans.

Earlier this year, Singaporeans gushed over how Mr Chew handled the five-hour US Congress session where he was grilled about Chinese influence over TikTok.

His nationality quickly became a point of pride for some Singaporeans after footage of his testimony in front of American lawmakers went viral online. Proud of having one of their own represent the country on a global stage, netizens have embraced Mr Chew for his impressive background and what has been perceived as a lack of pretentious airs.

But some have cautioned against idolising the Singapore-born businessman, advising that although Mr Chew managed to keep his composure during the five-hour session, it is important to remember that he is the CEO of a tech behemoth facing privacy and security issues.

