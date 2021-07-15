Ikea chair placed on a pothole by someone to warn car drivers, netizens had a good laugh!

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public shared a photo of a chair that someone had placed to warn others of a pothole, inviting laughter for those who were familiar with the chair.

While a cone had been placed some distance away from the pothole to warn others of the impending danger ahead, someone had cleverly placed a small apple green chair directly at the pothole to make it even more obvious to drivers travelling down that lane.

A netizen remarked that they were familiar with the chair in question, and added that most people had probably had one of those in their houses at some point in time.

- Advertisement -

Retailing for S$19.90 at IKEA, the MAMMUT chair comes in a number of other colours such as white and red and is most suitable for children aged between three and six years old. Unfortunately, the green option does not seem to be available on IKEA’s official website at the moment.

One netizen thought that while the chair could be effective in drawing the drivers’ attention to the pothole, it would work perhaps a little too well and slow down the flow of traffic as curious drivers would try to take in the strange sight.

- Advertisement -

A few other netizens expressed that they felt that the condition of roads in Singapore seemed to be getting worse throughout the years as more potholes have appeared, causing rides to become more bumpy.

While around 700 potholes are reported monthly on average in Singapore, 2,570 potholes were recorded in Jan this year due to wet weather conditions that tend to aggravate the wear and tear on Singapore’s roads. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) aims to repair identified potholes that impact riding quality within 24 hours to minimize the road’s impact on drivers.

- Advertisement -

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg