International COVID 19 Leaked videos allegedly from KTV Covid-19 cluster circulate

Leaked videos allegedly from KTV Covid-19 cluster circulate

KTV hostesses are known to move from one table to another over the course of a night, mingling with different groups, and often involves the hostess splitting her time between multiple guests. The hostesses have also been known to move between multiple KTVs in one night, going to lounges that have more guests if their usual haunt sees lower patronage.

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- -

Singapore — Two videos that were allegedly taken at one of the Middle Road KTVs – which later were found to make up a large Covid-19 – were circulated online and on WhatsApp messenger.

The KTV cluster was made up of patrons visited various outlets that spanned across Golden Mile Complex, Textile Centre, Balestier Point and Tanglin Shopping Centre.

A total of 42 new Covid-19 cases are tied to a growing cluster linked to KTV outlets and nightclubs here, the Straits Times reported.

- Advertisement -

In the video clips, six people were seen eating, drinking, and singing karaoke while at a KTV lounge. While they seemed to be spaced out as they were seated, it could be seen that a woman, who was not present in the first video, later joined the group to sit beside a man in a blue t-shirt. It is not clear from the videos which KTV lounge they were taken at.

KTV hostesses are known to move from one table to another over the course of a night, mingling with different groups. This rotation is colloquially known as “butterfly”, and often involves the hostess splitting her time between multiple guests, who each pay her a sum of about $50 to $100 at the end of the night.

The hostesses have also been known to move between multiple KTVs in one night, going to lounges that have more guests if their usual haunt sees lower patronage.

The index case, a Vietnamese woman on a short-term visit pass, had gone to a doctor on Sunday with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection. was tested and found to be positive, with other cases – including others living in the same house – detected through contact tracing.

- Advertisement -

The woman had frequented many KTV outlets and nightclubs, Associate Mak told reporters.

A total of 60 Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, 56 of which were locally transmitted.

On Thursday (Jul 15), it was reported that the police are investigating several karaoke bars for breaching coronavirus restrictions and have arrested 20 foreign women for alleged “vice-related activities” after an linked to the nightspots.

The hawker centre at Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh underwent deep cleaning on Thursday (Jul 15) morning after a stall assistant who allegedly visited a KTV lounge over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19. /TISG

- Advertisement -

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

S-Class Delivers Comfort And Power

By Kannan Chandran www.storm-asia.com   THE S-Class is the go-to car for a broad range of people. From business folks to senior executives, this is the car that reflects prestige and the arrival factor that many find so comforting to show off. Over its various generations...
View Post
Featured News

Stay fresh in the heat with these cooling and hydrating skincare products

In the tropics, we're always looking for ways to beat the heat and achieve some serious cool. With humidity on our side, it’s not drying out we really fear — it’s melting. And we all know that staying fresh and comfortable is...
View Post
Featured News

CECA: Stop fake exasperation, release more data and start real debate

Finally, the government has decided to “debate” CECA – after stalling for some time. Last Tuesday’s (June 6) Parliament sitting saw two ministers delivering lengthy statements on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and, specifically, the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEC A)....
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent