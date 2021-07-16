Algae growing on the ground outside HDB block, Netizen says it has been accumulating over two months

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public has taken to Facebook to speak up about the condition of the void deck at the estate they lived in.

He put up a post that was later shared by another netizen to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” and has since garnered a fair bit of attention from other netizens.

According to the netizen who had originally posted about this, the void deck is located at an HDB flat in Tanjong Pagar. The algae have been accumulated over the last two to three months and have not been removed despite it becoming an eyesore to those who lived nearby.

The netizen also included several pictures of the void deck to show others how bad the situation had got over the months. True to his word, the algae layer did look rather thick and dark, suggesting that it has been left to grow for a period of time.

Due to the lack of action to remove the algae from the premises, the netizen questioned what Tanjong Pagar town council was doing and tagged their Facebook account at the end of his post.

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their views on the matter.

Some netizens were worried that people might slip and fall on the algae, particularly the elderly, who might sustain severe injuries if they lost balance while treading across the slippery ground.

A few others empathized with the original poster, agreeing that the situation should not have been allowed to get so bad and that thorough washing down of the blocks should be carried out on a regular basis.

Algae can reproduce and grow very quickly. They typically only require sunlight (or alternate sources of energy), water, carbon dioxide, and some inorganic nutrients to grow.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

