Customer tells stall staff his ‘chicken rice was all bone with really no meat’ but stall staff says ‘Got meat, enough already’

A netizen took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the chicken rice set meal he ordered at a food centre, saying it was “all bone and with really no meat” and that after he had “eaten few spoons i dispose away.”

He then confronted the stall staff, who told him, “got meat can already,” a Mr Lau Lucas posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Oct 9).

Mr Lucas wrote that the stall in question is at the coffee shop along McDonald’s in Bukit Batok.

The set meal cost $5, which he called reasonable.

However, “the chicken rice was all bone and with really no meat. As i eaten few spoons i dispose away,”

He added, “I CONFRONT the staff which is the orange china guy walking away when i ask him . He told me got meat can already.

What kind of service and with this amount of meat with all bone. Advice those staying there or going there for chicken rice. Is really up sad even those 5 dollars is not expensive but not worth it and with this type of chicken easily can eat else where.”

Netizens commenting on his post shared similar stories.

Others, however, said they’ve had good experiences with this particular stall.

Some asked why the poster did not upload pictures of the actual meal.

A netizen advised the poster to inspect his order before paying.

Others told him to order specific parts next time.

/TISG

