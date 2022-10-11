Netizen: Why are more China parents enrolling children in Malaysia & Singapore schools? Stealth invasion?

- Advertisement -

More and more parents in China are enrolling their children in schools in South East Asia, particularly in Singapore and Malaysia, a recent report pointed out.

International schools in these countries are less expensive, and many of them are affiliated with prestigious Western universities.

The schools are seen as an easier way to ensure their children get a quality education, an article in the South China Morning Post pointed out earlier this month.

Entrance examinations to top Chinese universities are notoriously competitive and do not guarantee that graduates will escape the rat race anyway.

The quest for a good education for their children has caused numerous middle-class families in China to move overseas, SCMP wrote. And instead of heading to the United States or Canada, many are now choosing Singapore, Thailand, or Malaysia.

Netizens commenting on the SCMP piece added that safety concerns are another reason why families are looking to schools in South East Asian countries.

Others agreed concerning the difficulties in China’s educational system.

But one commenter disagreed with this, writing “Come on, China education is the best one in the world.”

Another commenter, however, made light of the piece, joking that it’s part of a “Stealth invasion.”

Netizens also weighed in on the post on Reddit, pointing out that getting an education in English seems to be another reason.

