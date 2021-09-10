Cha Hak Yeon joins Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, and Wi Ha Joon’s new drama, Bad and Crazy

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported that singer-actor Cha Hak Yeon (VIXX’s N) will be starring in tvN’s new drama Bad and Crazy (literal title)!

Director Yoo Sun Bong and writer Kim Sae Bom are behind the series. They have previously worked together on OCN’s hit drama The Uncanny Counter.

Bad and Crazy is about a protagonist who is a materialistic police detective, but later transforms into a hero for justice, and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called “K” awakens inside him.

The main character Soo Yeol is played by Lee Dong Wook while “K” is played by Wi Ha Joon. Police lieutenant Hee Kyeom is played by Han Ji Eun. Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun’s characters work at the Mui-ji Provincial Police Agency, as reported by Soompi.

Oh Kyung Tae, a police constable at the Sohyang Police Box is played by Cha Hak Yeon. He has a strong and earnest sense of duty about his responsibilities as a police officer even though he is the youngest member of the patrol division.

His character is described as sweet and warm-hearted who is always lending a helping hand and approaching others. Oh Kyung Tae is also devoted to his career and is focused enough to not let a single thing pass by his notice, and staying suspicious in investigation cases until the end.

Cha Hak Yeon said, “The script was so interesting that it didn’t take me any time at all to read it. He seems to be an innocent rookie police officer on the outside, but he does his best to protect what he believes he needs to protect.

That image of Kyung Tae left a strong impression on me. I had a lot of concerns while playing Kyung Tae, but I’m having fun filming thanks to a good director and good senior actors, so please look forward to it.”

“Bad and Crazy” will premiere in Dec. /TISG

