Raymond Lam’s wife tells off netizen who cursed her 1yo daughter for an early death

Hong Kong — Being a celebrity, there is no doubt that you will come across some really nasty remarks by mean-spirited netizens.

Chinese model Carina Zhang, 31 can testify to that. She had somehow got on the bad side of a large number of netizens after tying the knot with Hong Kong singer-actor Raymond Lam, 41.

Zhang has been the victim of numerous malicious rumours with netizens leaving vile comments on her Weibo every now and then.

However, recently a netizen went a bit too far, which prompted the usually very private Zhang to fight back in a very public manner. The model recently uploaded photos of a beach outing her family-of-three had taken, as reported by 8days.sg.

And on that very post, a certain netizen decided to write this: “You don’t deserve to be alive, okay? [It would be best if] your daughter could put an end to her suffering, and have an early death and get reincarnated.”

The horrible comment incurred the wrath of Zhang, who reposted the netizen’s word on her Weibo the next day together with this response: “How is it that a young girl like you has such a toxic mouth, sending numerous comments to curse a little kid in the middle of the night. Can you still be considered a person?”.

Following that, the netizen who posted the nasty comment later posted an apology on her Weibo expressing her “deepest regret” for her “moment of rashness”.

Zhang’s post has since garnered a lot of support from netizens, though most of them showed it in a sarcastic way.

“Although you’re very hateful, I can’t help but admit that this netizen’s really too much,” commented one netizen.

“Oh my, even though I’m not your fan, I wouldn’t be able to stomach this. Using a child to [wish ill upon someone], that’s too toxic,” wrote another.

That does not seem like a show of support.

Born Dec 8, 1979, Raymond Lam is a Hong Kong actor and singer who has acted roles in the television dramas A Step into the Past, Moonlight Resonance, Highs and Lows and Line Walker and was dubbed the King of Chok after his role in The Mysteries of Love. /TISG

