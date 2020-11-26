Upcoming romantic comedy stars Lee Dong Wook, Im Soo Jung and Esom

- Advertisement -

An upcoming romantic comedy film titled Single in Seoul will star Lee Dong Wook, Im Soo Jung and Esom, as reported by Soompi. The film had its first script reading with the star-studded cast. Lee Dong Wook, Im Soo Jung and Esom will be getting together onscreen for the first time. The film features three single people being ‘single’ in their own way and focuses on how things change once they cross paths.

Single in Seoul is a romantic comedy film that ties in many realistic and relatable factors. Lee Dong Wook has had the experience of going back and forth between fantasy and reality in his works Globin and Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

The actor pulled off his role of a murderer perfectly in Strangers From Hell. Lee Dong Wook plays Park Young Ho in Single in Seoul, an influencer who embraces his single lifestyle so well that he receives an offer to write a book about it.

The role of Joo Hyun Jin is played by Im Soo Jung, and the role is one of an intuitive editor who is good at her job but needs some guidance when it comes to dating. It is not the first time that Im Soo Jung and Lee Dong Wook will be onscreen together. Lee Dong Wook made a special appearance in her previous work Search:WWW. Esom plays a mysterious best-selling author who is unapologetic in chasing her own idea of happiness.

The company president is Jang Hyun Sung who makes an offer to Park Young Ho while Kim Ji Young will be his partner and Joo Hyun Jin’s senior. Lee Mi Do will appear as Joo Hyun Jin’s coworker while Lee Sang Yi takes on the role of a clueless intern. The production company for the film is DCG Plus which has an admirable list of romance and comedy movies on their portfolio.

DCG Plus is in charge of Single in Seoul together with director Park Bum Soo who was praised for his debut piece Red Carpet, a heartwarming romantic comedy. Single in Seoul is about Park Young Ho, an influencer who likes being single, meeting Joo Hyun Jin who does not want to be single and happens to be his editor. Filming is set to last for three months starting November 14.

