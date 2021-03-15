BTS performs for Grammy Week’s online charity concert

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Top Korean boyband performed their hit single Dynamite at the Music On A Mission online benefit concert.

The septet took the virtual stage on March 12 local time for Music On A Mission, a special Grammy Week charity concert held by MusiCares (the philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy, which organises the annual Grammy Awards). John Legend, H.E.R., HAIM and Jhené Aiko are the other performers for the event.

Dynamite was the song that earned BTS their very first Grammy nomination and that is why the group chose to perform the song. They are currently nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. BTS member Jungkook also played drums during the group’s performance in addition to singing. That led to the phrase “DRUMMER JUNGKOOK” trending worldwide on Twitter shortly after BTS took the stage.

According to Soompi, at the start of the week, the Recording Academy announced that the boy band will also be performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards and it will mark their very first time taking the stage alone to perform one of their own songs at the annual award ceremony.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air live on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE entertainment) in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media

