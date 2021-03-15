Malaysian rapper featured on Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon-inspired song

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Yonnyboii, a Malaysian rapper, has been featured on a track inspired by Walt Disney’s Animation Studio’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Named Trust Again, the song is a collaboration between Southeast Asian singers featuring Yonnyboii together with Indonesian singer Raisa, Philippine rapper Matthaios and Thailand’s rapper, Sprite. Inspired by the story and characters of the film, Trust Again is produced by Universal Music Group.

Yonnyboii said that he is grateful to be featured on the track as Disney films have impacted his childhood.

“I am very honoured that I’m able to represent my home and our culture through a Disney original soundtrack.

“This just goes to show that times are changing and there is space for everyone to shine, even for a kid from Setapak,” Yonnyboii said in a press statement.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, Raya and the Last Dragon is Walt Disney Animation Studio’s latest animated film.

According to a report by Malay Mail Online, the animated film takes viewers on an epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony until an evil force threatened the land pushing the dragons to sacrifice themselves to save humanity.

Five hundred years later, that same evil force returns, and it is up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets and has been showing in cinemas.

Born on May 20, 1998 Muhammad Haqeem Nuriman Nor Azrin, better known as Yonnyboii , is a Malaysian rapper, songwriter and producer. He made his debut in the music scene when he was a teenager by releasing his first record in 2016. He uploaded a video on YouTube and it was very successful. In 2019, he released his solo single, Takut together with Caprice. He also collaborated with Zynakal in 2019 by releasing a track named Sakit which garnered 37 million views on YouTube.

