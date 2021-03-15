Mulan star has been using same chair for 18 years

- Advertisement -

Liu Yifei is a brand ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton and a famous actress earning millions from acting in Disney’s live-action Mulan, but it appears that this Chinese actress is rather thrifty when it comes to her possessions. The 33-year-old shared in a recent interview that she has a chair that she has been using for 18 years. She has had the chair since she was 15 and, no, it is not a particularly expensive chair.

According to a report by 8days.sg, the actress revealed that she “can’t bear to throw away” the chair which she takes along whenever she has a shoot. Liu Yifei said that her back is not exactly in the best condition and, as she often shoots period dramas where she has to wear really heavy headpieces, the chair has to have good back support. The chair she uses is ideal for that. It is really light and easy to carry.

- Advertisement -

Liu Yifei’s fans started to look through her old photos after the interview aired, and sure enough, there were multiple pictures of the actress lounging in her favourite red chair on-set. The earliest picture appeared to have been taken in 2004, which pretty much supports Yifei’s claim that she’s had the chair for 18 years.

Other fans also shared that Yifei has a winter jacket that she’s been wearing for 10 years, praising the actress for being so thrifty.

Born on Aug 25, 1987, Crystal Liu (born An Feng), known by her stage name Liu Yifei, is a Chinese-American actress, singer, and model. Active in China, where she is widely known as “Fairy Sister,” Liu was named as one of the New Four Dan actresses of China in 2009. In 2020, she starred as Mulan in The Walt Disney Company’s live-action film Mulan./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg