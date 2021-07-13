Entertainment Celebrity BTS dominates worldwide charts with 'Permission to dance'

Hours after it launched, the song rose to the top of iTunes charts in several countries worldwide

BTS just released a new track. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — South boy band BTS sweeping the music charts all around the world with their latest song.

BTS released the CD version of their smash hit Butter as well as their brand-new track Permission to Dance, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran on July 9.

Hours after it launched, the song rose to the top of charts in several countries worldwide. Permission to Dance hit No.1 on iTunes Top Songs charts as of 9am KST on July 10 in at least 92 different regions, including the United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, Italy, and Australia.

In addition, the septet’s for Permission to Dance has been racking up views at impressive speed, soaring past 10 million views in just 39 minutes. According to Soompi, The music video had already passed 63 million views on YouTube as of 10am KST on July 10.

The latest track by the group Permission to Dance. Picture: Instagram

BTS will also be performing “Permission to Dance” during their upcoming guest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next week. The group will be returning to for two nights on July 13 and 14 at 11:35 p.m. ET.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, , Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, , and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop./TISGFollow us on Social

