Song Joong Ki feels no need to be jealous or compare himself to others

He said that comparing yourself to others is the most useless thing to do

Song Joong Ki shared about his life philosophy. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul —  actor Song Joong Ki recently talked about his life philosophies.

His agency History D&C uploaded a titled Words I’m Saying to You | Song Joong Ki on July 9, on their official YouTube channel.

In the video, Song Joong Ki is asked what he wants to say to his past self. Song Joong Ki states, “I would tell myself ‘you’re doing well, stop pushing yourself’. I think I was too hard on myself. It was true that I wanted to do well so I restricted myself a lot. I tied myself up to make sure I didn’t make any mistakes.”

According to Allkpop, Song Joong Ki continued, “I am trying to compliment myself a lot these days. During my recent project, I frequently told myself ‘Your choice is right, so trust yourself and go forward with it’. There’s a lot of pressure in life, whether it’s with family, friends, or relationships, but I don’t know why I compared myself so much when I first started my job. I compared myself to others a lot and I often felt jealous. Now, if I rate my comparing behaviour on a scale of 1 to 100, then I think I used to be a 90 in the past. Now, I think I’m under 10.”

Song Joong Ki decided not to be jealous or compare himself to others. Picture: Instagram

He continued, “I truly feel that comparing yourself to others is the most useless thing to do. If there are people who are still comparing themselves to others and are struggling, I wish they would stop comparing.”

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the series The Innocent Man (2012),  (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021)./TISGFollow us on Media

