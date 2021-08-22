BTS cancels “Map Of The Soul” world tour

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been more than a year since BTS first announced its postponement and now the Korean boy group has officially cancelled their Map of the Soul world tour.

Originally scheduled to kick off in April 2020, BTS’s Map of the Soul tour was forced to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Hit Music announced on April 2020 that they planned to reschedule the tour but due to the unpredictable nature of the situation, they were not yet able to provide new dates, as reported by Soompi.

On August 20, Big Hit Music announced that the tour has now been officially cancelled.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide some information regarding “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.

The tour’s concerts in Seoul were previously cancelled in February of last year, followed by the postponement of the North American leg in March; dates in Europe and Japan were postponed prior to the start of ticket sales in those regions. We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour. For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.

Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.

Thank you.”

Here is hoping that BTS will make a comeback with a world tour soon. /TISG

