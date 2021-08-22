Song Hye Kyo expresses gratitude towards Lee Jung Jae for his support on set of her new drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae showed support for fellow actor Song Hye Kyo and her upcoming drama.

Song Hye Kyo revealed on August 19 on Instagram Stories that Lee Jung Jae had thoughtfully sent a coffee truck to the set of her new drama Now, We Are Breaking Up (literal translation). Posting a photo of the truck Lee Jung Jae had sent, Song Hye Kyo added a heart and wrote, “Jung Jae oppa!! Thank you. ^^”

According to Soompi, the truck in Song Hye Kyo’s photo is decorated with a banner that reads, “Rooting for dependable actress Song Hye Kyo and the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up.‘”

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is an upcoming SBS romance drama that is scheduled to premiere in November. In addition to Song Hye Kyo, the drama will also star Jang Ki Yong, EXO‘s Sehun, Girl’s Day’s Yura, and more.

- Advertisement -

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in the television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika,” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the blend word “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

Born on December 15, 1972, Lee Jung Jae is a South Korean actor and model. He debuted as a fashion model, then began his acting career on television, notably in the campus series Feelings (1994) and the iconic drama Sandglass (1995). After his acting breakthrough in An Affair (1998), Lee’s film career took off. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg