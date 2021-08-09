BTS’s Dynamite MV hits 1.2 billion views on YouTube

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean boyband has made another achievement with their Dynamite music video reaching 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

BTS’s Dynamite music video hit more than 1.2 billion views on YouTube as of Aug 6 KST. It will be the group’s third music video to achieve 1.2 billion views, following DNA and Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey).

The septet first launched their ‘all-English’ single Dynamite on Aug 21, 2020. Their cheerful disco-pop song containing BTS’s message of hope to the world is a pick-me-up during the tough times of COVID-19.

In related news, Dynamite topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for a total of three weeks and remained on the chart for a total of 32 weeks. The single surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming company. The septet is currently the only Korean artists to have achieved 1 billion streams on Spotify, as reported by Allkpop.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in Jul 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200

entries, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings were the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop.

BTS is the first and only Korean act as of 2019 to top the US Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and have since hit the top of the US charts with their albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year. /TISG

