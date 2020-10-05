Entertainment Celebrity BLINKS are in love with BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls MV

BLACKPINK has broken the record for being the fastest Korean female group to achieve over 10 million views on YouTube with their music video Lovesick Girls

BLACKPINK released their much-anticipated album called The Album. Picture: Instagram

The love for BLACKPINK’s latest music video is overwhelming on Twitter. The South Korean girl group dropped their much-anticipated first full album The Album on October 2 as well as the stunning music video for their title track Lovesick Girls. 

Jennie did the production of the song while Jennie and Jisoo participated in writing its lyrics. Fans of BLACKPINK, known as BLINKS, have been celebrating the group’s long-awaited album and shared their favourite moments from the music video on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets about the MV.

The girls all look out-of-this-world beautiful!

 

Fans are also loving the song’s lyrics

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK broke records by hitting millions of views within release. Picture: Instagram

The quartet surpassed the 10 million views mark in just 52 minutes after the music video was uploaded at 12pm on October 2. BLACKPINK previously held the same record for their song Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez, which amassed 10 million views in two hours and 55 minutes.

The group has been enjoying massive success following the release of their much-anticipated record The Album today.

BLACKPINK currently holds the number one spot on the US iTunes singles and albums charts, making them the second Korean girl group to do so after Loona.

The Album includes six new tracks from Blackpink, including the song Bet You Wanna featuring American rapper Cardi B.

In other news, BLACKPINK will be starring in Netflix’s first K-pop original documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. The documentary is directed by Caroline Suh and it will feature exclusive interviews with BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé who are best known for their catchy hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, and Ddu-du Ddu-du. 

It will chronicle their meteoric rise to global fame. The documentary will also feature never-before-seen footage of the members as young trainees under YG Entertainment.

BLINKS will get a glimpse of the recording process of the group’s album and watch the members riding out the highs and lows of K-pop stardom.  BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky culminates with Blackpink’s 2019 historic performance at Coachella in California, where they became the first K-pop girl group ever to perform at the popular music festival.

BLACKPINK has collaborated with some international artists recently including Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

