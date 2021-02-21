BLACKPINK’s Rosé garners 40 million views on her solo track’s teaser

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BLACKPINK member Rosé is doing very well globally. Her teaser clip for her solo debut has surpassed 40 million views on YouTube in just three weeks. The teaser clip, which is 33-second long is said to be a part of the video for Gone, a single from her solo debut album scheduled to be released this year. Rosé performed Gone for the first time on January 31, during BLACKPINK’s first live-streamed concert, The Show. The singer, who turned 24 on February 11 will be the second band member to have a solo project.

According to The Star, Rosé’s bandmate Jennie released her first solo project back in 2018. Since June 2020, Rosé has been a global brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent and the French fashion house said its fashion show video topped 100 million views thanks to the idol.

She has close to 35 million followers on Instagram.

BLACKPINK has over 57 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, the highest number for any female artistes in the world, and its 25 music videos have amassed more than 100 million views.

Born on February 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a New Zealand singer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She eventually made her debut as a vocalist in the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. As a solo artist, she has featured in labelmate G-Dragon’s 2012 track “Without You”, which peaked at number ten on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Rosé trained at YG Entertainment for four years before her announcement as a member of BLACKPINK in June 2016. She was the last member to be revealed. The group debuted in August 2016 with the single album Square One, which produced the lead singles “Whistle” and ”Boombayah”.

The singer has also appeared on a variety of broadcast programmes such as music shows King of Masked Singer and Fantastic Duo 2. Her vocal performance on King of Masked Singer was met with a warm reception by the audience, to which Rosé commented that she “didn’t know if the audience would like [her] singing” and that she felt “happy and relieved” at the positive result. Rosé later appeared as a performer on the second season of Fantastic Duo. The show’s production staff stated that her appearance was intended to “reveal Rosé’s vocal appeal, which is different from BLACKPINK”.

