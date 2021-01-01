BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rose to go solo

- Advertisement -

Rose and Lisa, members of popular Korean girl group BLACKPINK are going solo. Their agency YG Entertainment announced the long-awaited solo on Wednesday (December 30).

In June fellow member Jisoo was said to be releasing her debut album but it has been postponed due to her filming commitments for the drama Snowdrop. Jennie is the only member of the group who has released a solo track since BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016.

Jennie’s song Solo was released in 2018 and since then Blinks (fans of BLACKPINK) have been waiting impatiently for other BLACKPINK members to release solo works too. Although there has not been any official date for the releases, they are reportedly starting to film the music videos soon. Music-wise, there is also no information on what fans can expect. Rose’s solo effort will be the first one to be released and there is talk that the much-awaited video will be filmed next month.

Based on their previous video releases, the new offering may cause a stir among the Blinks. Back in June the group released their music video, How You Like That which set a record on YouTube when it garnered 86.3 million views in 24 hours. The girl group is also working hard rehearsing for their online concert, Blackpink: The Show which will be streamed on January 31 next year.

- Advertisement -

The concert was postponed from December 27 due to COVID-19 safety precautions and restrictions in South Korea. This would be their first live-stream concert and BLACKPINK has not performed in a concert for more than a year.

It has been a fruitful year for the quartet, which took home a slew of awards despite the pandemic curtailing most of their public performances, and they look set to kick off 2021 on a high note.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old. The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).