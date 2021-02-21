Entertainment Celebrity Prince Harry loses all his titles

Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals.

Prince Harry will lose all his titles. Picture: Instagram

London — Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals. According to a report by The New Straits Times, the royal couple rocked the British monarchy last year when they stepped down from royal duties. Since then they have started a new life involving several commercial ventures and relocated to the United States, living in California.

Harry had agreed to review the decision of the initial terms of their departure thrashed out at an emergency summit with the queen in early 2020, a year later.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties last year. Picture: Instagram

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

The Duke of Sussex, a former soldier, holds several honorary military titles, as well as Commonwealth appointments and some other patronages. As for the Duchess, she was given several honorary roles after she got married to the Duke in a fairytale ceremony at Windsor Castle in May, 2018.

The couple, who are expecting their second child, are poised to give an “intimate” interview about their lives with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

In 2018, the royal couple tied the knot in a glittering ceremony that captured the world’s attention but eventually gave up their official royal duties following disagreements with other family members in the face of huge media attention.

They then relocated to Southern California with their infant son Archie last year and have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family. /TISG

