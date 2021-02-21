Entertainment Celebrity Elizabeth Olsen on nepotism and her last name

Elizabeth Olsen on nepotism and her last name

She takes inspiration from her famous sisters' style choices

Elizabeth Olsen is aware of her last name. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Elizabeth Olsen is a familiar face to most people. You may have been watching the actress on WandaVision these days. You may also know that she has two famous older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, whom you have known since  your childhood if you are of a certain age.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are Elizabeth’s elder twin sisters. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Grazia USA, Olsen talked about her family ties and how they have affected her career. She said she is aware of nepotism but has always wanted to make it on her own. People pointed out that this is not the first time Olsen has talked about her sisters recently. A month ago, the actress talked about wanting to take inspiration from their style choices throughout her “entire life”.

She shared with SiriusXM on The Jess Cagle Show via Buzzfeed that she wants to wear everything her sisters have worn. She wants their coats, their shoes, their dresses. Fortunately, it seems  Olsen has cut her own cloth in the acting and fashion worlds, and beyond.

Born on Feb 16, 1989, Elizabeth Chase Olsen is an American actress. Her breakthrough came in 2011 when she starred in the independent thriller drama Martha Marcy May Marlene, for which she was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress and Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead, among other awards.

She subsequently starred in the films Silent House (2011), Liberal Arts (2012), Oldboy (2013), Godzilla (2014), I Saw the Light (2015), Wind River (2017), and Ingrid Goes West (2017). In television, she executive-produced and starred in the Facebook Watch drama series Sorry for Your Loss (2018–2019), for which she was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Olsen achieved international recognition for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), as well as in the Disney+ MCU miniseries WandaVision (2021). /TISG

