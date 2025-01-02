BANGKOK: Southeast Asia is experiencing an unprecedented digital transformation, fueled by billions of dollars in investment from major global tech firms.

In a CNA story, data centers, cloud services, and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving this digital boom, reshaping the region’s economy. However, as the region embraces rapid digital growth, it faces significant hurdles—namely a shortage of digital skills and rising environmental concerns.

Can Southeast Asia overcome these challenges to maintain its momentum and harness the potential of the cloud and AI?

A surge in investment and demand for digital infrastructure

The region’s transformation is evident in the rise of futuristic data centers, such as the STT Bangkok 1, where rows of high-tech servers hum away under strict security.

As the demand for cloud computing and AI-driven services skyrockets, Southeast Asia is quickly becoming a hotspot for data infrastructure investments.

According to industry experts, the demand for data centers in the ASEAN region is set to grow by 20% annually through 2028. Such a forecast was reported by the Asian Business Review and featured in an article from Eco-Business. The adoption of AI technologies, like generative AI, is amplifying this demand, with AI processes requiring up to 33 times more energy than traditional data operations.

With internet users increasing daily and data consumption set to more than triple by 2025, Southeast Asia’s digital economy is on the fast track to hit US$1 trillion by 2030, potentially doubling with the right policy support.

Overcoming the digital skills gap

Despite the influx of investments, Southeast Asia faces a critical challenge: a digital skills shortage. The rapid rise of AI and digital services has created a high demand for skilled workers.

According to reports, 88% of knowledge workers in the region already use generative AI, underscoring the need for a digitally literate workforce.

Companies like Google and Microsoft are addressing this issue by pledging billions towards infrastructure expansion and AI skills training programs.

Microsoft alone aims to provide AI-skilling opportunities for 2.5 million people in ASEAN by 2025.

However, bridging the skills gap remains a monumental task. Education systems need to adapt quickly to prepare workers for this AI-driven economy, ensuring that Southeast Asia’s digital future is not hindered by a lack of qualified talent.

Navigating carbon challenges in a growing digital economy

As data centers and cloud infrastructure continue to proliferate across Southeast Asia, another pressing concern arises—carbon emissions.

Data centers consume vast amounts of electricity, contributing to environmental challenges in a region already grappling with sustainability issues.

The growing demand for energy-intensive AI technologies only exacerbates the situation. Major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and AWS are investing in green technologies and aiming to reduce their carbon footprints.

The region must find a balance between digital growth and environmental responsibility. Governments are playing a role, with countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore offering incentives to attract tech investments while promoting sustainability.

If Southeast Asia can combine rapid digital growth with cleaner, more efficient technologies, it will position itself as a global leader in both the digital and green economies.

Can Southeast Asia seize the opportunity?

Southeast Asia is undeniably on the verge of a digital revolution, attracting global tech giants eager to tap into the region’s youthful, tech-savvy population.

The rapid expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure presents a wealth of opportunities, not just for businesses but for entire economies.

However, overcoming the challenges of digital skill shortages and carbon emissions will require concerted efforts from governments, corporations, and educational institutions.

If the region can successfully address these issues, it will unlock the full potential of its digital future—transforming itself into a global tech hub while creating a sustainable and equitable economy.