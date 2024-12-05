SINGAPORE: The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has announced a major update to the Skills Framework for Media, aimed at keeping Singapore’s media sector at the cutting edge.

According to the IMDA website and as reported by the Singapore Business Review, this revamped framework highlights up-to-date sector information, job roles, and emerging skills, particularly in new technologies like Virtual Production (VP) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI).

In addition to the framework, a new company-led apprenticeship programme will create further opportunities for locals to gain hands-on experience and training in these innovative areas.

Virtual production – a growing trend in Singapore’s media scene

Since 2023, IMDA has been advancing Virtual Production (VP) applications in Singapore’s media industry. This initiative has already made a significant impact, with 28 VP content projects completed and 650 media professionals trained through workshops and content production.

The VP Innovation Fund, which was established with an investment of S$30 million last year, continues to support these efforts, ensuring that local media professionals are well-equipped to work with cutting-edge technologies.

Skills framework for media – a roadmap for media professionals

IMDA’s refreshed Skills Framework for Media will help Singapore’s media professionals navigate the rapidly evolving landscape.

In 2023, there were 24,960 media professionals employed across the economy, marking a 7% compound annual growth rate since 2018. The updated framework includes 195 job roles across nine career tracks, encompassing 230 technical skills across both established and emerging areas such as VP, GenAI, and content production.

This framework, developed in collaboration with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), the Singapore Association of Motion Picture Professionals, industry representatives, and educational institutions, provides a clear path for professionals looking to upskill and advance their careers in the media industry.

To complement the refreshed framework, IMDA will be offering new company-led apprenticeships, focusing on content production, business management, and technical roles.

These apprenticeships, which will be offered in partnership with seven media companies, will provide over 70 hands-on training opportunities.

This initiative aims to ensure that talent entering the media workforce is industry-ready and well-versed in the latest technologies and practices.

IMDA’s commitment to the future of media

At the opening of the Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF), held as part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information (MDDI) & Ministry of National Development (MND), Mr. Tan Kiat How, emphasized the importance of these new initiatives.

“As Asia’s entertainment content industry grows, Singapore will be your partner to tell our stories to the world,” said Mr. Tan.

“Today, we are taking an important step to invest in the future of media – our media professionals – so they are equipped with the right skills, technology, and platforms to excel in this dynamic industry.”

The 11th edition of the Singapore Media Festival, with the theme “Make It Here”, encourages the region’s media community to create, connect, and realize their visions, further cementing Singapore’s role as a key player in the global media landscape.

Building a stronger media ecosystem

With these exciting developments, Singapore is positioning itself as a hub for innovation in media and entertainment. By equipping local talent with cutting-edge skills and offering them opportunities to grow through apprenticeships, IMDA is ensuring that the future of Singapore’s media industry remains bright, diverse, and globally competitive.