21-year-old NTU student found dead in dormitory, police rule out homicide

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old male student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was found dead in his dormitory at Tanjong Hall this morning.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed they received a call for assistance at approximately 7:45 a.m. from 64 Nanyang Crescent, the address of the residence hall. A young man was found lying unconscious in a room.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later reported that paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, police do not suspect foul play in the case. The deceased is understood to have been a first-year engineering student at NTU.

In a statement, a spokesperson for NTU expressed condolences to the student’s family and friends and assured that the university is cooperating fully with police investigations. Committed to supporting those affected, the school has made counselling services available to the student’s relatives and friends during this difficult time.

Investigations are ongoing.

