SINGAPORE: Singapore has unveiled a new training program aimed at equipping 10,000 local women in the technology sector with cutting-edge skills to re-enter the workforce in 2025. Aligned with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2.0, the initiative is supported by global consulting firm Accenture and is tailored to address the evolving demands of the tech industry.

Announced during a dialogue on women and the development of the artificial intelligence industry hosted by Accenture, the program underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and growth in the tech workforce. Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, who spoke at the event, highlighted the initiative’s significance in achieving Singapore’s broader vision for digital transformation.

Minister Teo emphasised the program’s alignment with Singapore’s goals of creating development opportunities for women and advancing the country’s standing as a leader in artificial intelligence innovation.

The training initiative will provide participants with a personalized learning experience, focusing on in-demand skills such as generative artificial intelligence, digital project management, design thinking, software development, and programming.

This tailored approach aims to help women seamlessly transition back into the workforce while meeting the tech industry’s growing need for skilled professionals. It is expected to help bridge gender disparities in technology and foster a more diverse and equitable workforce by offering accessible and flexible learning opportunities so women can contribute meaningfully to the country’s digital economy.