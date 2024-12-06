SINGAPORE: Keppel has announced a new multi-year strategic framework agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking a significant milestone in their collaboration on data centres, subsea cables, and renewable energy.

According to the latest report of the Singapore Business Review, this partnership is set to drive innovation in AI, connectivity, and sustainability across both companies’ operations, regionally and globally.

Accelerating AI adoption with Amazon Bedrock

As part of the agreement, the two companies will work together to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning across Keppel’s operations.

A key element of this effort will be the development of an AI platform, built using Amazon Bedrock, to leverage AWS’ leading-edge AI tools and services.

The agreement will also see Keppel support AWS’ infrastructure requirements by providing AI-enabled data centre capacity as well as access to renewable energy projects.

This will include expanding Keppel’s sustainable data centre infrastructure on a global scale, helping to meet the growing demand for cloud services while ensuring environmental responsibility.

Boosting connectivity and exploring decarbonization technologies

In addition to enhancing data centre capabilities, the partnership will focus on boosting global network connectivity through subsea cable systems.

The companies will also explore energy-related technologies to support the decarbonization of power consumption, particularly in grids that align with sustainable energy goals.

Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of Connectivity at Keppel, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “This collaboration drives innovation in connectivity, sustainability, and AI, delivering carbon-efficient solutions that support AWS’s global goals while enhancing Keppel’s technological offerings.”

Through this strategic partnership, Keppel and AWS aim to create cutting-edge solutions that not only advance their respective operations but also contribute to global efforts in building a more sustainable and digitally connected future.