;
Business

Keppel expands into the Japanese data centre market with the acquisition of an AI-ready facility in Tokyo

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: Keppel Corporation has secured its first development project in Japan, acquiring an AI-ready hyperscale data centre project in Tokyo.

Named Keppel Data Centre Tokyo 2 (Keppel DC Tokyo 2), this facility will be Keppel’s second data centre asset in Japan, marking a significant expansion in the country’s data infrastructure market.

The acquisition was completed through Keppel’s private fund, Keppel Data Centre Fund II (KDCF II), which purchased the development from Mitsui Fudosan, a major Japanese real estate developer.

Mitsui Fudosan will oversee the construction of the centre’s core and shell, while KDCF II will manage the fit-out phase, ensuring the data centre meets industry standards for advanced technology and sustainability.

Keppel DC Tokyo 2 will span over 300,000 square feet and is designed to support hyper-scale data storage and processing, with the capacity to handle the intensive demands of artificial intelligence and other data-heavy applications.

The project’s completion is targeted for 2027, at which point Keppel will assume the facility manager role.

See also  Keppel and SPH to make majority stake offer of S$1.27 billion for M1 telecom

This appointment will provide Keppel with a steady stream of recurring income, aligning with its long-term strategy to expand its data centre footprint and revenue base.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Only half of Singapore grads see the insurance sector as an attractive career choice

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Grab reports third-quarter profit of S$20 million, reversing year-ago loss

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Old Chang Kee’s net profit jumps 42% as F&B chain reports strong first-half 2025 financial results

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Most Singaporeans mistakenly believe bone marrow donation involves bone extraction

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore scientists use microcellular drones to deliver lung cancer-killing drugs

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Only half of Singapore grads see the insurance sector as an attractive career choice

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Keppel expands into the Japanese data centre market with the acquisition of an AI-ready facility in Tokyo

November 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.