SINGAPORE: Keppel Corporation has secured its first development project in Japan, acquiring an AI-ready hyperscale data centre project in Tokyo.

Named Keppel Data Centre Tokyo 2 (Keppel DC Tokyo 2), this facility will be Keppel’s second data centre asset in Japan, marking a significant expansion in the country’s data infrastructure market.

The acquisition was completed through Keppel’s private fund, Keppel Data Centre Fund II (KDCF II), which purchased the development from Mitsui Fudosan, a major Japanese real estate developer.

Mitsui Fudosan will oversee the construction of the centre’s core and shell, while KDCF II will manage the fit-out phase, ensuring the data centre meets industry standards for advanced technology and sustainability.

Keppel DC Tokyo 2 will span over 300,000 square feet and is designed to support hyper-scale data storage and processing, with the capacity to handle the intensive demands of artificial intelligence and other data-heavy applications.

The project’s completion is targeted for 2027, at which point Keppel will assume the facility manager role.

This appointment will provide Keppel with a steady stream of recurring income, aligning with its long-term strategy to expand its data centre footprint and revenue base.