SINGAPORE: A scam analysis conducted by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has unveiled that in 2023, approximately 13% of these deceptive operations were likely orchestrated by artificial intelligence (AI).

This marks a significant shift in the cybercrime landscape, indicating that scams are becoming more sophisticated and convincing. Despite an overall decrease in cyber threats compared to 2022, this new development signals a challenging era ahead.

Role of artificial intelligence (AI) in cybercrime

For the first time, CSA has shed light on the role of AI in phishing scams, a type of cybercrime that deceives victims into divulging sensitive information such as passwords, leading to unauthorized access to banking or company accounts.

While there was a notable 52% drop in phishing attempts to 4,100 reported cases, the agency’s annual Singapore Cyber Landscape 2023 report, released on July 30, highlighted a concerning trend. Infected infrastructure, defaced websites, and ransomware attacks, though showing declines or remaining constant, still posed significant threats. The number of ransomware attacks, in particular, stayed alarmingly high at 132 reported incidents.

Amidst these figures, a glimmer of hope emerged with a decline in the total amount lost to scams for the first time in five years. CSA’s chief executive, David Koh, attributed this to new anti-scam measures implemented by major banks, which successfully combated a surge in malware scams responsible for over $34 million in losses in 2023.

However, the agency cautioned that the reported cases might only be the “tip of the iceberg,” with many phishing attempts likely going unreported. The global spike in phishing scams and the emergence of AI-generated content in emails have raised concerns about the future of cyber threats.

AI-content detection tools used by CSA identified signs of AI-generated content in at least five out of 40 real-life samples, characterized by near-perfect language and logical flow.

The rise of chatbots

The rise of generative AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, has potentially fueled the mass production of convincing phishing emails. Combined with the threat of deepfake voice messaging and visually convincing scam emails, the landscape of cybercrime is evolving rapidly.

Scammers are even adopting “.com” links to enhance the legitimacy of their fraudulent websites, making it increasingly difficult for the average user to distinguish between what’s real and what’s not.

In response to these challenges, CSA is exploring the use of AI to bolster Singapore’s cyber defense. By leveraging AI to detect abnormal behavioral patterns and process large volumes of intelligence, the agency aims to enhance its ability to identify scams more effectively. CSA also urges organizations to review their cybersecurity policies and conduct simulated phishing exercises for employees to stay ahead of the curve.