SG Economy

Singapore’s businesses weather carbon tax hike with minimal impact, SEAS survey reveals

ByGemma Iso

September 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: A significant portion of Singapore’s companies have weathered the recent carbon tax increase with little to no impact on their operations, according to a survey by the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS).

According to Business Times, the poll, which included 250 industry professionals primarily from the energy sector in Southeast Asia, found that 37 per cent of companies experienced minimal impact from the carbon tax hike, which rose from S$5 to S$25 per ton of carbon dioxide equivalent this year.

The survey also indicated that 24.5 per cent of companies had reconsidered their long-term sustainability strategies in response to the tax increase, with nearly 20 per cent ramping up efforts to reduce emissions and invest in energy-efficient technologies.

However, only 3.8 per cent of respondents reported purchasing carbon credits, suggesting that the tax hike alone may not be sufficient to drive demand for carbon credit purchases.

Is Singapore’s carbon tax regime effective?

The carbon tax is set to climb further, reaching S$45 per ton in 2026 and 2027, with plans to potentially hit between S$50 and S$80 by 2030.

See also  Increase feed-in tariffs to boost renewable energy: Nurul Izzah

Former managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ravi Menon, emphasized the need for higher carbon taxes to accelerate climate action.

Despite the tax increase, only 24.5 per cent of respondents considered Singapore’s carbon tax regime effective, with 41.9 per cent viewing it as moderately effective.

A mere 6 per cent deemed it very effective, highlighting the need for refinement and impact assessment to enhance its effectiveness.

Regarding the pace of the energy transition, 45.9 per cent of respondents found Singapore’s progress satisfactory, while 32.5 per cent called for more improvements.

Only 17 per cent rated the progress as very satisfactory, indicating substantial room for improvement to meet Singapore’s net-zero-by-2050 target.

Government policies (89.2 per cent) and economic incentives (59.8 per cent) were identified as key drivers for decarbonization, with over 58 per cent highlighting the importance of corporate sustainability initiatives.

However, these were seen as secondary to government-led initiatives.

Demand for clean energy growing

The survey also noted a growing demand for clean energy from large tech corporations, likely due to increased investments in artificial intelligence and data centres.

See also  Fossil fuels still reign, but renewables make inroads

Challenges in Singapore’s decarbonization journey include dependence on natural gas (68 per cent), barriers in cross-border interconnection agreements (57.2 per cent), and regulatory uncertainties in tightened energy markets (40.2 per cent).

The main hurdles identified were limited space for renewable energy infrastructure (85.6 per cent), high costs and investment required (63 per cent), and limited avenues to offset carbon emissions (40.7 per cent).

A majority (67.9 per cent) believe a carbon trading system could speed up decarbonization, though 32 per cent remain sceptical.

Establishing comprehensive and reliable carbon accounting systems (69 per cent), transparent regulatory frameworks (67.9 per cent), and a competitive carbon pricing mechanism (63 per cent) are seen as critical for Singapore to become a key carbon trading hub.

Enhancing market liquidity and accessibility (54.9 per cent) and building a robust infrastructure for carbon trading transactions (58.7 per cent) are also considered essential.

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks started the week lower on Monday—STI dropped 0.2%

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Friday—STI rose 0.1%

September 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore Airlines to expand passenger capacity with 2025 flight schedules

September 12, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Technology

60,000 more engineers are needed to boost Malaysia’s semiconductor industry growth

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Soh fast, so successful! — Runner Soh Rui Yong sets national record for 5km men’s road race and earns law degree in same week

September 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore’s businesses weather carbon tax hike with minimal impact, SEAS survey reveals

September 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.