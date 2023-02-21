Benjamin Tan shows off his muscular body, says ‘maybe it’s time to get back to competitive dragonboating?’

SINGAPORE: Benjamin Tan posted a throwback photo of himself on his Instagram account during his competitive dragon boating period. The photograph looks like it was from a photoshoot, and it shows the toned and muscular body of the actor.

“Maybe it’s time to get back to competitive dragonboating?” Benjamin said in his post caption.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by BENJAMIN TAN 陈政序 (@bentanzx)

Many of his fans expressed their opinions with Benjamin’s throwback photo.

One IG user said: “Seems like this pic revealed ur real age hahaha.” This comment gained a reply from Benjamin, asking, “And what’s wrong with my real age?”

Another IG user commented: “Wow… Was this from many years ago? Hairstyle’s different, haha. And why not, go for it if you want and you can (time wise, etc)” which the actor replied simply with “Er no?”

Yet another IG user remarked: “HAHAAHAHAHA this photo vintage”, and Benjamin replied with “Hello?! Rude I not that old haha.”

There are netizens who also conveyed their support in whatever the actor wishes to do in the future.

An IG user said: “Why not? Follow your heart in whatever you wanna do.”

Many have noticed his muscular body and made their reactions to it as well.

“Yes for that biceps,” a netizen commented.

“Hot. Misses your hotbod posts for years!” another IG user admitted.

