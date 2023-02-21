DJ Jade Rasif buys Fast and Furious car, but says she ‘lacks family’ to take pictures of her while she poses in the car

SINGAPORE — DJ Jade Rasif shows her brand-new car in her recent Instagram video post. She wanted to join a trend wherein people would take pictures of her while she was in the Jeep. Unfortunately, she ‘lacks the family’ to help her do it and complete the trend.

But this didn’t stop the DJ. She used an Instagram filter instead. “POV: you buy the Fast and Furious car but lack the family for this trend, so you use this filter,” she captioned the video. The Instagram filter has several hands holding a phone – which creates the illusion that people are taking photos of her.

“I live my life an Instagram filter at a time,” Jade added.

Despite all her photographs with her new car, the DJ did not reveal the overall look of her Jeep. People expressed their opinions and insights about the post in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “I thought I could see the car.”

Another IG user remarked: “I don’t care about the car, love the model more.”

Yet another IG user declared: “Filter and no filter still killing it.”

DJ Jade Rasif did not interact with any of these comments.

