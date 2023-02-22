Zoe Tay warns her Instagram followers about imposter fake account that uses her name

SINGAPORE — Zoe Tay informed her followers about a fake account that uses her name and picture on Instagram.

The actress shared a screenshot of an Instagram anonymous user’s conversation with the imposter.

“Too little followers,” said the anonymous user who chatted with the fake account owner.

The imposter, however, tried convincing the anonymous user that she was the real Zoe Tay. “I hate a situation when someone denies me of my personality and identity… I am telling you exactly who I am and I do not understand why you are having doubts about me,” replied the fake account owner in a private message.

The imposter added: “… some scammers have been usging my name and profile to seek for money from my fans that’s the reason why you think I am not real isn’t it?”

The imposter also tried to explain that the fake account was made a few months ago.

Zoe Tay clarified by revealing that she does not handle the imposter’s account. She also tagged the Instagram of The Celebrity Agency – her talent management – and the story was shared on their IG stories for more fans and followers to see.

