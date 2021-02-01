Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde engaged?

- Advertisement -

Fans of Harry Styles have been getting excited after rumours started circulating that the Watermelon Sugar star is engaged.

The singer’s fandom has been trying to draw their conclusions about how this rumour started and what sparked the conversation about Styles and Olivia Wilde being a step closer to tying the knot. According to Capital FM, Styles has not addressed the rumours nor has his Don’t Worry, Darling director and co-star, Wilde.

There is no hard evidence that Styles has put a ring on it.

The rumours began when a TikTok video by @diorh4rry went viral, where the netizen shared photos of a US magazine cover, claiming that Styles and Wilde were prepared to have the ‘wedding of the year’.

She then shares snaps of the inside of the magazine, showing a headline which read, “Olivia & Harry Wedding Bells!”, whilst also claiming that the pair are ‘planning to say I do’.

The Styles fan shared the video with the caption: “*goes to work out for an hour then comes back to see harry is engaged* [sic]”.

It wasn’t long before the video circulated, with Stylers across various social media platforms sharing their confusion.

One person wrote: “They don’t even have pics together on these magazines… I have to laugh.”

“THEYRE LITERALLY BEEN SEEN IN PUBLIC TOGETHER TWICE [sic],” added another.

This rumour came after multiple news outlets reported that Styles and Wilde started dating after Wilde’s split from Jason Sudeikis after more than eight years together. Styles and Wilde were seen holding hands which led to rumours that they are romantically involved.

This is Wilde’s first public relationship since her breakup from actor fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 45, in early 2020 after more than eight years together. Sudeikis and Wilde remained on good terms as they continue to co-parent their two children, son Otis, six and daughter Daisy, four.

According to reports, Styles and Wilde have ‘grown close’ while filming Don’t Worry Darling in recent weeks. /TISG

