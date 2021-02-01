Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan gives birth to baby boy

- Advertisement -

Hollywood — Vanessa Morgan, the actress that plays Toni Topaz in Riverdale has given birth. Morgan, 28 gave birth to a healthy baby boy with her estranged husband, Michael Kopech.

A source said that the star had the baby with Kopech beside her. Pinkvilla reported on February 1 via E! News that the former couple is thrilled. It is not certain when exactly Morgan gave birth and if the pair have named the baby yet.

In July 2020, Morgan first announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Three years later, Kopech and Morgan dropped the bomb that Kopech had filed for divorce a month earlier. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Florida back in January 2020 and their split was announced in June 2020.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Kopech, 24, filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19. Morgan’s rep confirmed to People magazine that Kopech is the father of Morgan’s baby on the way but did not comment on the divorce filing.

Just days after Morgan announced her pregnancy, came the news of the divorce. Morgan shared photos and videos from a party of close friends and family on Instagram where it was revealed that she is having a baby boy.

Her estranged husband was not in any of the photos or videos. In the caption, Morgan wrote that she was debating on whether to keep this part of her life hidden but she knew that people would see photos of her belly eventually and she wanted everyone to hear it from her.

“I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news.” “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” Morgan continued. “It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious.”

