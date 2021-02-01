Hyun Bin’s label reacts to reports about purchasing a home for marriage preparations

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor Hyun Bin has responded to the rumours that he bought a house to prepare for marriage with his girlfriend Son Ye Jin.

Media outlet Dispatch reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been seeing each other since the conclusion of their drama Crash Landing On You.

Both actors’ agencies have confirmed that they are currently dating. Ilyo Newspaper reported on Jan 30 that Hyun Bin recently relocated to Guri, Gyeonggi Province after buying a 70-pyeong (about 2,491 square feet) luxury villa for 4.8 billion won (SGD5.7 million).

According to Soompi, Ilyo Newspaper then added that Hyun Bin could have purchased the property with marriage in mind and that his new home is a penthouse for one generation to use. The neighbourhood is eco-friendly and adjacent to Seoul and it is a popular spot for many celebrities and artistes to live. Notable names who live there include Park Jin Young and Oh Yeon Seo.

On the same day, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment clarified, “It was not purchased as a marital home. We cannot confirm the details because this concerns a private residence.”

Hyun Bin’s latest project is for the sequel of “Confidential Assignment.”

Born on September 25, 1982, Kim Tae-pyung, known popularly as Hyun Bin is a South Korean actor. Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon.

Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). Hyun Bin’s popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018).

Hyun Bin drew praise from critics for his performance in melodrama film Late Autumn, which was screened at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival. Throughout his career, he has been nominated for many awards, including five at the Baeksang Arts Awards, and won various acting recognition, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards. /TISG

