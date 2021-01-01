Miley Cyrus imagines life with Harry Styles

- Advertisement -

Harry Styles is undoubtedly a popular figure and his global fan club has just welcomed a surprising celebrity admirer to the fold, Miley Cyrus.

Miley appeared on a British radio show Heart recently where she was asked to choose between sharing a kiss with Justin Bieber or locking lips with Harry. The choice may have been a tough call for others, as Beliebers and Harries typically fall within the same demographic but Miley did not hesitate to choose Harry.

Miley sees Justin as ‘family’ as they were both child pop stars that ran in the same circle.

“But Styles? He’s got something that she likes.

- Advertisement -

“Harry, that’s easy,” Cyrus answered quickly. “He’s looking really good — really good. I’m into the fishnet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casper Wackerhausen-Sejersen (@caspersejersenstudio)

https://www.instagram.com/p/B91VkV4B8Bp/?utm_source=ig_embed

Harry has a unique sense of style that has Miley interested. In the past few years, Harry has taken a rather fluid approach to crafting his aesthetic, he wears nail polish, sports pearls on a whim and has even raised the ire of conservatives around the country for occasionally wearing dresses.

Miley, who also enjoys a good gender-fluid moment every now and then is into it. The singer-actress is so into it that she has been doing a bit of fan fiction-like daydreaming about what life with Styles would be like.

“We have very similar tastes,” she mused on the radio show. “I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together…it just makes sense.”

Born on November 23, 1992, Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. Noted for her distinctive raspy voice, her music spans a range of styles, from pop and country pop to hip hop, experimental and rock.

The best-selling artist born was born in the 1990s, and has attained the most US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the 21st century by a female artist, with a total of 13 entries. Her personal life, public image, and performances have often sparked controversy and received widespread media coverage.