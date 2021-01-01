Entertainment Celebrity Miley Cyrus imagines life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus imagines life with Harry Styles

Miley appeared on British radio show Heart recently where she was asked to choose between sharing a kiss with Justin Bieber or locking lips with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus has a crush on Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Harry Styles is undoubtedly a popular figure and his global fan club has just welcomed a surprising celebrity admirer to the fold, Miley Cyrus.

Miley appeared on a British radio show Heart recently where she was asked to choose between sharing a kiss with Justin Bieber or locking lips with Harry. The choice may have been a tough call for others, as Beliebers and Harries typically fall within the same demographic but Miley did not hesitate to choose Harry.

Miley sees Justin as ‘family’ as they were both child pop stars that ran in the same circle.

“But Styles? He’s got something that she likes.

- Advertisement -

“Harry, that’s easy,” Cyrus answered quickly. “He’s looking really good — really good. I’m into the fishnet.”

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/B91VkV4B8Bp/?utm_source=ig_embed

Harry has a unique sense of style that has Miley interested. In the past few years, Harry has taken a rather fluid approach to crafting his aesthetic, he wears nail polish, sports pearls on a whim and has even raised the ire of conservatives around the country for occasionally wearing dresses.

Miley, who also enjoys a good gender-fluid moment every now and then is into it. The singer-actress is so into it that she has been doing a bit of fan fiction-like daydreaming about what life with Styles would be like.

“We have very similar tastes,” she mused on the radio show. “I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together…it just makes sense.”

Born on November 23, 1992, Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. Noted for her distinctive raspy voice, her music spans a range of styles, from pop and country pop to hip hop, experimental and rock.

The best-selling artist born was born in the 1990s, and has attained the most US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the 21st century by a female artist, with a total of 13 entries. Her personal life, public image, and performances have often sparked controversy and received widespread media coverage.

- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Year Ender 2020: The top 10 Korean showbiz stories

Singapore -- Here's our pick of the Top 10 Korean showbiz stories for this year: BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes global ambassador for CELINE and M.A.C South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been appointed as CELINE’s first ever global ambassador. Lisa is also...
View Post
Featured News

Year Ender 2020: The top local stories that made Singapore headlines

Singapore -- This year has been a roller-coaster ride, with the Covid-19 outbreak at the beginning and everything else that followed after. From the foreign worker dormitory Covid-19 outbreak to milestone victories such as the Parti Liyani case, here is a...
View Post
Featured News

Year Ender 2020: The top 10 things S’poreans queued for this year

Singapore – When asked what the favourite pastime or national hobby of Singaporeans is, one would often get the answer "queueing." With that in mind, here are the top 10 things that Singaporeans queued for in 2020, ranging from Black Friday...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore