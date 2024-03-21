Celebrity

aespa’s Karina cute reaction to her “embarrassing” hairdo

ByLydia Koh

March 21, 2024

When blessed with such captivating visuals as those possessed by Karina from aespa, any attire or hairstyle seems to effortlessly complement her stunning appearance.

Recently, a hairstyle that initially appeared to be a sleek high ponytail turned out to be an unintended display of bedhead hair as she was spotted at Incheon Airport returning from Thailand, likely a result of a peaceful nap during the flight.

This seemingly “embarrassing” yet endearing hair mishap quickly caught the attention of fans, propelling it to viral status.

Even Karina herself couldn’t help but acknowledge the situation with adorable embarrassment, expressing her astonishment at the oversight of her dishevelled hair through Bubble messages.

Photo: Instagram/Karina

Undeniable beauty

Despite the impromptu and somewhat disordered appearance, Karina’s inherent beauty remains undeniable, earning admiration from fans who found her oblivious charm and unconventional hairstyle utterly charming.

Indeed, Karina is an idol whose allure transcends any styling mishaps, maintaining her captivating presence regardless of the circumstances.

aespa, a dynamic K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment, has captivated audiences since their debut in November 2020.

Comprising four talented members—Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning—the group distinguishes itself with a groundbreaking metaverse concept integrated into their music and performances.

Each member possesses a virtual counterpart, enhancing their engagement with fans in the metaverse.

Infectious melodies and vibrant rhythms

Renowned for their pioneering fusion of hyperpop elements into K-pop, aespa crafts music characterized by infectious melodies, vibrant rhythms, and daring sonic experimentation.

Their debut single, “Black Mamba,” shattered records for the highest debut video views by a K-pop group within 24 hours, setting the stage for subsequent successes like “Next Level” and “Savage.”

Their latest endeavor, the fourth mini-album, “Drama,” further solidifies their place in the industry.

Karina, born Yu Ji-min, emerges as a versatile idol and the leader of aespa, celebrated for her commanding dance prowess, which positions her as the group’s primary dancer.

Both on and off the stage, she leads with authority and grace, embodying the essence of aespa’s captivating presence.

