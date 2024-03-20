Celebrity

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actor Kang Tae Oh discharged from military duty

ByLydia Koh

March 20, 2024

Kang Tae Oh has successfully completed his mandatory military service! After enlisting in September 2022, he was discharged on March 19, marking approximately one year and six months of active duty.

Reflecting on his military journey, Kang Tae Oh expressed gratitude for the love and support he received following his role in “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

He described his time in the military as meaningful, as it allowed him to address personal shortcomings and embrace positive growth. Looking ahead, Kang Tae Oh affirmed his commitment to delivering impressive performances in future projects and asked his fans for continued anticipation and support.

Photo: Instagram/Kang Tae Oh

Active participation in significant events

During his military tenure, Kang Tae Oh participated in significant events, including reading the memorandum at last year’s Memorial Day service and serving as an assistant instructor at the Recruit Training Center.

As he transitions back to civilian life, Kang Tae Oh’s agency, Man of Creation, revealed that he is in discussions to star in the upcoming romantic comedy series “Potato Research Institute.”

See also  5 binge-worthy K-dramas on Netflix you don't wanna miss!

The drama revolves around a rural potato research institute, with Kang Tae Oh potentially taking on the lead role of a visually striking yet unconventional character.

Garnering critical acclaim

Born Kim Yoon-hwan on June 20, 1994, Kang Tae Oh is a South Korean actor who recently returned to the spotlight after serving in the military.

He gained global recognition for his portrayal of Lee Jun-ho in the popular Netflix drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022) and made a mark in Vietnam with the lead role in “Forever Young.”

Notably, his performance in the historical drama “The Tale of Nokdu” (2019) garnered critical acclaim.

With a diverse filmography, including roles in “Run On” (2020), “Doom at Your Service” (2021), and “My First First Love” (2019), Kang Tae Oh continues to captivate audiences with his versatile talent.

ByLydia Koh

