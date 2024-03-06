aespa’s Karina apologizes to her fans for her relationship news with Lee Jae Wook

Karina from aespa has personally addressed her fans through a heartfelt handwritten apology following the public revelation of her romantic relationship with Lee Jae Wook.

The confirmation of their dating status came after reports by Dispatch stated that the two started dating after meeting at the Prada fashion show in Milan in January.

Taking to Instagram on March 5, Karina shared a sincere letter with her fans, expressing regret for surprising and potentially disappointing them with the news of her relationship.

She acknowledged the delay in writing the letter, attributing it to her cautiousness towards MYs, aespa’s devoted fanbase, whom she believed would be taken aback by the revelation.

Understanding the disappointment among MYs who have steadfastly supported her, Karina empathized with their upset feelings and regretted any discomfort caused by her interactions.

Heartfelt apology

Karina expressed a deep understanding of these emotions in her letter, amplifying her sense of remorse. She hoped the letter would convey her feelings, even if just a little, to her fans.

While acknowledging that the letter might reopen wounds for MYs, Karina felt compelled to risk conveying her heartfelt apology to fans who have brought warmth to her life since her debut.

Karina vowed to work hard going ahead to ease any hurt that MYs may have felt, highlighting her undying sincerity towards her fans and emphasising how much she loves them.

Despite recognizing that the short letter might not fully capture her emotions, Karina thanked fans for reading it.

She promised to show a more mature side in her future pursuits, making an even greater effort to ensure she doesn’t let MYs down.

Prioritize their well-being

Closing the letter, Karina urged MYs to take care of themselves, reminding them to prioritize their well-being. She apologised once more and conveyed her sincere thanks before wishing them well and sending them off with a hopeful note.

In February, Lee Jae Wook and Karina confirmed their relationship, with both agencies, C-JeS Studios and SM Entertainment, stating that they are in the process of getting to know each other.

The agencies emphasized the need for respectful consideration of their privacy, particularly noting Lee Jae Wook’s ongoing commitment to filming a drama.