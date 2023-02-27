62-year-old dies on the spot after falling from Cuppage Plaza

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man died on the spot on Saturday (25 Feb) after he fell from one of the higher levels at Cuppage Plaza on Orchard Road. Photos of a police tent covering the man’s body are circulating on social media.

One couple, who was in the vicinity when the fatal fall occurred, said they were leaving a restaurant in the building when they heard a loud noise. They then saw a man lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Several police officers soon surrounded the man and covered his body with a tent.

The police have since revealed that it received a call at 6.30 pm, alerting them that an individual had fallen to his death. The man was found lying motionless on the ground when the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death, although they have ruled out foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

