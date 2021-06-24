Home News In the Hood 4-year-old boy uses his own to give away 100 care...

4-year-old boy uses his own birthday money to give away 100 to

Keshav reminds us how to make our birthdays meaningful to others, especially to those who are less fortunate than us.

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/used for illustration purposes only

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A four-year-old boy in Singapore used his to accumulate 100 , which he distributed personally to .

After seeing his parents buying drinks for construction workers, four-year-old Keshav followed suit by starting an initiative for the “uncles working under the hot sun,” reported Mothership.

Keshav, who has developed a soft spot for migrant workers, first tried purchasing and distributing drinks to the workers near his home.

However, the workers wanted to sanitise their hands first before accepting the drinks.

- Advertisement -

To address the issue, Keshav’s parents suggested he give care packs instead.

Keshav and his sister assisted in packing the care packs, comprised of drinks, sanitisers, and biscuits.

Keshav even insisted that he push the trolley himself as they distributed the care packs.

They extended the kind gesture to migrant workers and “police uncles and aunties” within a week, reported .

- Advertisement -

Keshav’s parents noted that the Project Keshav 2021 initiative was enforced with proper safety management measures such as hand sanitising and masks being worn.

Furthermore, the generous boy’s friends have already offered to donate hand sanitisers and masks for the next batch of care packs.

The family aims to uphold the initiative on a long-term basis.

have frequently been shared on social media, warming the hearts of the public. On May 17, a passenger treated bus captains at Bishan Interchange to a meal.

- Advertisement -

The man purchased 80 packs of cai png, which can be loosely translated as “vegetable rice”, and personally handed them over to the bus captains.

/TISG

Read related: Kind passenger surprises Bishan Interchange bus captains with 80 packs of food

Kind passenger surprises Bishan Interchange bus captains with 80 packs of food

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“Are you a police? Or police dog?” Man asks fellow train passenger who reminded him to wear mask properly

Singapore — A man’s rude behavior on the train was caught on video recently wherein he asked a fellow passenger who had requested him to put his mask on properly, "Are you a police? Or police dog?” The video was posted on...
View Post
Featured News

Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore-- Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18. Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will...
View Post
Featured News

‘Anti-masker’ in MRT says S’pore should let him go because he wants to leave

Singapore – A 39-year-old British expatriate arrested for refusing to wear a face mask while in the MRT told The Daily Mail that he should not have to go to court and be released because he wants to leave the country. The...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent