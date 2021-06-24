- Advertisement -

Singapore — A four-year-old boy in Singapore used his birthday money to accumulate 100 care packs, which he distributed personally to migrant workers.

After seeing his parents buying drinks for construction workers, four-year-old Keshav followed suit by starting an initiative for the “uncles working under the hot sun,” reported Mothership.

Keshav, who has developed a soft spot for migrant workers, first tried purchasing and distributing drinks to the workers near his home.

However, the workers wanted to sanitise their hands first before accepting the drinks.

To address the issue, Keshav’s parents suggested he give care packs instead.

Keshav and his sister assisted in packing the care packs, comprised of drinks, sanitisers, and biscuits.

Keshav even insisted that he push the trolley himself as they distributed the care packs.

They extended the kind gesture to migrant workers and “police uncles and aunties” within a week, reported Mothership.

Keshav’s parents noted that the Project Keshav 2021 initiative was enforced with proper safety management measures such as hand sanitising and masks being worn.

Furthermore, the generous boy’s friends have already offered to donate hand sanitisers and masks for the next batch of care packs.

The family aims to uphold the initiative on a long-term basis.

Kind gestures have frequently been shared on social media, warming the hearts of the public. On May 17, a passenger treated bus captains at Bishan Interchange to a meal.

The man purchased 80 packs of cai png, which can be loosely translated as “vegetable rice”, and personally handed them over to the bus captains.

