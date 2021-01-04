Caught on cam: Child waits to be rescued from window ledge

Cheers and applause when worker reaches the child and grabs him to safety

Ads1

Singapore — A video of a high-rise rescue of a child standing precariously at the window ledge of what appears to be a HDB block is circulating on WhatsApp.

The footage shows a child wearing a red-and-white striped shirt on the ledge as a worker approaches him on a boom lift.

At one point, the child lets go of one of the laundry poles he is holding. This prompts onlookers and the people recording and commenting on the incident to quickly urge the child to hold on tight.

Those watching break out in cheers and applause when the worker reaches the child and grabs him to safety.

Ads2

This is a developing story. Details will be added in due course. /TISG