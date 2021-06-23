Home News driver quizzes passengers about how Singaporean they are, and then launches...

Grab driver quizzes passengers about how Singaporean they are, and then launches into an anti-Indian rant

Grab drivers who are clueless about Grab's zero-tolerance policy towards violation of its Code of Conduct that will result in a driver's termination of service on the Grab platform.

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Redditor re-posted what looked like an Instagram story from someone who said they were interrogated by a driver on how Indian they are, including questions on “Ka Yun breakfast options.”

After the original poster and their sister seemed to have passed muster “because we did PSLE and went to local schools and uni,” the driver went into an anti-Indian tirade.

“Once we passed this test he proceeded to b**ch about India and how terrible it is. How India ‘had too many people and didn’t know how to quarantine and were terrible.”

The Grab driver’s diatribe left the original poster wondering whether what would have happened if they said they are not from Singapore.

- Advertisement -

On the Reddit thread, the identity of the poster was removed.

Commenters on the thread also shared similar stories.

One wrote that during one Grab ride, after determining that they were local, the driver let loose “a barrage of absolutely earnest casual racism,” a “worldview” that they found “fascinating.”

“He began by ‘complimenting’ me and mentioning I wasn’t like the ‘other Indians’ because I spoke well and I wasn’t smelly. Exhausting his stereotypes of Indians, he went on to ask me who I was visiting.

I said it was a friend of mine and let slip that she was a woman. He asked what race she was and I said she was Malay. His response: ‘Wah, Malay but she live in condo? This one must be the educated kind’.”

- Advertisement -

To this, one commenter replied, “Yeah it’s like they unironically expect us to speak with a thick accent and dab curry on our necks before we go out.”

Others chimed in with their own experiences.

- Advertisement -

Tellingly, one commenter wrote, “It’s sad when they think that is a legitimate compliment. The ‘you’re one of the good ones’ line as if they think the criteria to absolve oneself from being considered prejudiced is an all or nothing affair. That since they don’t hate all of them they can sleep easily at night and claim they’re not racist.”

Some commenters, however, focused on the breakfast option question.

 

/TISG

Read also: Carousell takes down ad for room that “suits Chinese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian,” but rejects Indians & Malays

Carousell takes down ad for room that “suits Chinese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian,” but rejects Indians & Malays

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Calvin Cheng: We have very little. We are a tiny city-state. Our existence depends on us being open.

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng has taken to Facebook to speak about vaccinations and exiting Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore. He starts by saying that having an approved vaccine is better than not having a vaccine at all....
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean questions if Singapore’s foreign worker population will be larger than local labour force

Singapore — Lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean posed a question on Facebook regarding the population of foreign workers in Singapore. Mr Lim put up a post with a short caption, "Will The Number Of Foreign Workers Soon Surpass Singaporean Workers?" In his...
View Post
Featured News

Ex-PAP candidate accused of trying to smear Sarah Bagharib but shows the wrong woman

Singapore – Former People's Action Party (PAP) election candidate Shamsul Kamar is under fire for sharing a picture purportedly of Ms  Sarah Bagharib but that turned out to be of someone else. Ms Sarah has recently been embroiled in a controversy with...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent