Home News takes down ad for room that “suits Chinese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian,”...

Carousell takes down ad for room that “suits Chinese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian,” but rejects Indians & Malays

There is only one race. It is called the human race.

IG screengrab: Wake Up, Singapore

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — After being alerted to a discriminatory advertisement, online community marketplace issued a statement saying it was removing the ad and that it does not condone “offensive or discriminatory behaviour.”

Carousell was alerted to the ad by activist news site Wake Up, Singapore on Sunday, June 20.

Wake Up, Singapore posted a screenshot of the listing on its Facebook and Instagram pages, which was for a “huge common room” near Tanah Merah MRT, going for $600, for females only.

After enumerating the room’s attractive points—including its closeness to supermarkets, the MRT station, and food shops, it also included that the room “suits Chinese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian.”

- Advertisement -

Side by side with the ad, Wake Up, Singapore posted a screenshot of a chat with the landlord.

The person on the chat, a possible renter, had asked, “Sorry, why not Indians or Malay?”

The renter answered, “May not match. Thanks.”

IG screengrab: Wake Up, Singapore

- Advertisement -

On its social media pages, Wake Up, Singapore captioned the post,

“Why this room so special one?

Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino and Indonesian

Indian and Malay

Racist just say racist lah. Simi do not match?

#CALLITOUTSG

#RentalRacismSG

Wake Up, Singapore tagged Carousell, asking why it tolerated such ads and added that it hoped swift action would be taken “for this ad and all similar racist and discriminatory ads.”

The post has since been shared and commented on by many, although some netizens still argued that they saw nothing wrong with the post. They argued that landlords ultimately have the final say as to who they want as renters.

Carousell, however, responded to Wake Up, Singapore quickly and agreed that the post was discriminatory.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, it added that it violated the site’s community guidelines.

“Hi there, thank you for alerting us.

Carousell does not condone offensive or discriminatory behaviour. This listing violates our community guidelines. We have since removed it from our marketplace and are currently reviewing the user’s account.

We are continuing to ramp up our efforts to accurately detect and review listings with discriminatory behaviour. Should you encounter a similar issue, please click on the listing and select ‘Report Listing’ so that we can take immediate action. We are committed to investing in and improving our marketplace capabilities to provide a safe and trusted environment for both buyers and sellers to transact,” wrote Carousell in response, which Wake Up, Singapore published in an update to the original post.

Wake Up, Singapore thanked the site for making its stance “unequivocally clear.” It also urged those who may find discriminatory or racist ads for rental or otherwise, to immediately report it to Carousell.

IG screengrab: Wake Up, Singapore

It added further below as a comment, “… the steps Carousell has taken goes beyond most property agencies,” other “property agencies and rental platforms should really step their game up” and follow suit.

/TISG

Read also: Girl claims man says about Malays, “At the end of the day, they are all just slaves working under us”

Girl claims man says about Malays, “At the end of the day, they are all just slaves working under us.”

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Dining in allowed from June 21, but only in pairs

Singapore —  Dining in at F&B outlets can resume from Monday (June 21) but only in groups of up to two people, announced Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Friday (June 18). Previously it was announced that dining in...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore ‘an exception to massive increase in public debt’ globally, thanks to reserves: Lawrence Wong

Singapore - In an interview with American news outlet CNBC, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong explained how Singapore is “an exception” to the “massive increases in public debt and public spending” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to accumulated reserves. During the CNBC...
View Post
Featured News

Sun Xueling’s post about ‘wife only in front seat’ car sticker turns into online argument about what ‘sia’ really means

Singapore—A Facebook post from Member of Parliament Sun Xueling (PAP--Punggol West SMC) showing a bit of a lighter side on Wednesday (June 16) inadvertently resulted in some confusion over the expression “sia” of all things. Ms Sun posted a photo of a...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent