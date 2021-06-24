Home News In the Hood Most expensive resale of unit in priced at S$1.268 million

Most expensive resale of HDB unit in Whampoa priced at S$1.268 million

A corner that was "tastefully renovated" for S$200,000 10 years ago returns a whopping million-plus now.

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

Hana O

Singapore — A unique, multi-storey Housing and Development Board () recently sold for S$1.268 million, making it the most expensive of an HDB unit in history.

A 49-year-old HDB terrace unit at Block 39 Jalan Bahagia was sold this month for a S$1.268 million after going through many potential buyers since it was first listed on the market in May.

The two-storey unit has a floor area of 210 sq m and is listed as a three-room maisonette, reported Straits Times.

According to the house listing by propertyguru.com, the corner terrace house was “tastefully renovated” 10 years ago, costing S$200,000.

The unit now features four bedrooms, a walk-in closet, and two toilets. It is “tucked (away) at a corner, away from the road and facing a small garden.”

Schools such as Hong Wen Primary School, St Andrew’s Junior College, and CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) are also within a one-kilometre radius.

Meanwhile, malls like Novena Square, United Square, and Zhongshan Mall are about a 10-minute drive away.

The unit, with its 99-year lease, starting in 1972, has 50 years remaining. The new unit owners will pay an HDB service and conservancy charge, just like other HDB flat owners, with this one, in particular, priced at S$55 per month.

The has become the most expensive in Singapore, beating the S$1.258 million price of a five-room flat in The Pinnacle@Duxton.

With only 285 HDB landed terrace units remaining in Singapore featuring a unique piece of the country’s history, the price comes as no surprise.

According to the National Heritage Board, the properties were built by the Singapore Improvement Trust between 1959 and 1961 as a “low-density alternative” to high-rise blocks of flats.

They’re located in , Jalan Bahagia and Queenstown.

