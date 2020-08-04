10 youths arrested for riding on e-bicycles along Sheares Avenue

- Advertisement -

Ten people between the ages of 16 and 25 have been arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a case of dangerous riding.

According to a TODAY Online report on Monday (Aug 3), the police said that they were first alerted to a video showing a group of riders on personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) travelling together with a motorcyclist along Sheares Avenue on July 13.

The video was posted on social media, on Facebook page ‘SG Road Vigilante – SGRV’ on July 13. The one-and-a-half minute-long clip showed the group riding along the highway on their various PMDs and PABs. They were seen riding on several roads, including Sheares Avenue as the Singapore Flyer and Marina Bay Sands building could be seen in the background of the video.

Following investigations by the authorities, officers from the Traffic Police established the identities of the eight men and two women involved and arrested them between July 17 and 20.

They also seized two PMDs, device parts of a PAB and mobile phones.

“The Traffic Police and LTA will not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against road users and active mobility device users who choose to flout traffic rules and endanger the safety of others,” the police said, reiterating to all road users to abide strictly with traffic rules and regulations.

If convicted of dangerous riding, the perpetrators face a jail term of 12 months or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of riding a personal mobility device on a road, the perpetrators face a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to S$2,000, or both. /TISG