Zhang Ziyi accused of unfriending former magazine editor

Su Mang, a Chinese entrepreneur and fashion guru, is one of China’s most well-connected people. The 49-year-old was the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar China for many years and that position earned her many showbiz friends such as Zhang Ziyi, 42. In 2018, Su Mang left her job as the magazine’s editor-in-chief and that led netizens to believe that the friendship between Zhang and Su Mang has fizzled out.

It all began when Zhang posted photos of her with Carina Lau and Chinese singers Liu Yuxin and Meng Meiqi at an event in China. Everything seems normal until eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that a person had been cropped out from the photos after comparing them to other images taken at the same event. It was speculated that the person cropped out was Su Mang. People began to wonder why Zhang would cut her friend out of her photos, reported 8days.sg.

A possible theory: Zhang no longer finds Su Mang “useful” to her since Su Mang is no longer in a position of power. “This shows how realistic showbiz is. You’re discarded the minute you’re no longer relevant to a celeb,” wrote one netizen.

There are other possibilities, too. Su Man and Zhang might not have been in the same frame when those pictures were taken. It’s not hard to imagine both of them flitting from group to group at the event. It could also be that Zhang didn’t have a snap of them together that she felt was Weibo-worthy.

Born on February 9, 1979, Zhang Ziyi is a Chinese actress and model. She is regarded as one of the Four Dan Actresses of China. Her first major role was in The Road Home (1999). She gained international recognition for her role in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards. Zhang also appeared in Rush Hour 2 (2001), Hero (2002), and House of Flying Daggers (2004).

Her most critically acclaimed works are Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), which earned her nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama, the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role; and The Grandmaster (2013). She set a record, winning 12 Best Actress awards for The Grandmaster. No other Chinese actress has won so many awards for a single film./TISGFollow us on Social Media

